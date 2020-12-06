17 Volunteers Given Sputnik V Vaccine as Part of Clinical Trial in Pune

A total of 17 volunteers have been administered Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a Pune hospital as part of the human clinical trials, doctors said on Sunday. Sputnik V vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). As per reports, India has purchased 100 million doses of the candidate from Russia.

"Seventeen healthy volunteers were administered Sputnik V vaccine in the last three days as part of human trials," Dr S K Raut, Head of Clinical Research Department of Noble Hospital here, said. The inoculation process began on Thursday, he added.

"All the volunteers, who were administered the vaccine, will be under observation for the next few days," Dr Raut added. The selection of the volunteers was done as per the laid-down norms as they need to be healthy, doctors said. PTI SPK NP NP 12061734 NNNN.

.