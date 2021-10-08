CHANGE LANGUAGE
17-year-old Alleged Rape Victim Dies During Treatment in Meerut
17-year-old Alleged Rape Victim Dies During Treatment in Meerut

The victim's family claiming that miscreants first raped the girl after administering some stupefying substance to her and later tried to kill her. (Image: AFP)

The police, however, said the medical examination of the victim did not confirm rape.

A 17-year-old student who had allegedly been raped after making her have some intoxicants died during treatment in the Meerut Medical College here on Friday. Police, however, said the medical examination of the victim did not confirm rape.

Family members of the girl belonging to a village under the Nauchandi police station area in the district, however, claiming that miscreants first raped the girl after administering some stupefying substance to her and later tried to kill her. After the girl died in a hospital here, her family members created a ruckus, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

The police subsequently said the culprits have been identified and would be nabbed soon.

first published:October 08, 2021, 19:41 IST