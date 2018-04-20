17-year-old Arrested for Killing Muezzin With a Screwdriver in Bhopal

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering a Muezzin in Bhopal on Thursday.The police said that he had used a screwdriver to attack 62-year-old Nisar Ahmed, who was sitting on a bench outside a mosque on Bhopal’s busy VIP road.Ahmed had ran towards the mosque, but collapsed and died on the premises of the mosque.“We have recovered blood stains on the clothes of the youth and also recovered the weapon, a screwdriver, used by the accused for attacking the old man,” DIG Police Dharmendra Chaudhary said.Chaudhary added that prima facie investigation has revealed that some personal and family reasons appear to have driven the youth to assault the old man. The probe is underway and if more names surface, we will interrogate them as well, he said.Sources in police, however, claimed that the youth’s father is a religious head and the family had some dispute with the deceased over the money received in the mosque as donation.