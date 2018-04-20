English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
17-year-old Arrested for Killing Muezzin With a Screwdriver in Bhopal
Police said that prima facie investigation has revealed that some personal and family reasons appear to have driven the youth to assault the old man.
Image for representation. (News18 Creatives)
Bhopal: A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering a Muezzin in Bhopal on Thursday.
The police said that he had used a screwdriver to attack 62-year-old Nisar Ahmed, who was sitting on a bench outside a mosque on Bhopal’s busy VIP road.
Ahmed had ran towards the mosque, but collapsed and died on the premises of the mosque.
“We have recovered blood stains on the clothes of the youth and also recovered the weapon, a screwdriver, used by the accused for attacking the old man,” DIG Police Dharmendra Chaudhary said.
Chaudhary added that prima facie investigation has revealed that some personal and family reasons appear to have driven the youth to assault the old man. The probe is underway and if more names surface, we will interrogate them as well, he said.
Sources in police, however, claimed that the youth’s father is a religious head and the family had some dispute with the deceased over the money received in the mosque as donation.
Also Watch
The police said that he had used a screwdriver to attack 62-year-old Nisar Ahmed, who was sitting on a bench outside a mosque on Bhopal’s busy VIP road.
Ahmed had ran towards the mosque, but collapsed and died on the premises of the mosque.
“We have recovered blood stains on the clothes of the youth and also recovered the weapon, a screwdriver, used by the accused for attacking the old man,” DIG Police Dharmendra Chaudhary said.
Chaudhary added that prima facie investigation has revealed that some personal and family reasons appear to have driven the youth to assault the old man. The probe is underway and if more names surface, we will interrogate them as well, he said.
Sources in police, however, claimed that the youth’s father is a religious head and the family had some dispute with the deceased over the money received in the mosque as donation.
Also Watch
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- It's Official! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Are Having Another Baby
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante Worth Rs 3.76 Crore Home Delivery in Hyderabad - Watch Video
- Beyond The Clouds Review: Despite the Bollywood Cliches, Majid Majidi's Film Will Win Hearts
- CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
- IPL 2018: Chennai Eye Win Against Rajasthan at Their New Home