LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

17-year-old Boy Shot at for Eating Eggs Outside Jewellery Shop in Delhi

The boy, Manish, was eating eggs with his friends in front of the shop which is owned by one Umesh Verma. The shop owner objected to the Manish and others eating eggs and later called some persons who shot the boy.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2019, 11:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
17-year-old Boy Shot at for Eating Eggs Outside Jewellery Shop in Delhi
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was shot at for allegedly eating eggs with his friends in front of a jewellery shop in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, they said.

The boy, Manish, was eating eggs with his friends in front of the shop which is owned by one Umesh Verma. The shop owner objected to the Manish and others eating eggs and later called some persons who shot the boy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Manish was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital with one entry and exit wound in his chest, he said.

His condition is stated to be stable now, he added.

A case was registered and Verma was arrested. Further investigation is underway, the police said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram