1-min read

17-Year-Old Boy Taken into Custody for Molesting 5 Year-Old Girl in Andhra Pradesh

The victim was admitted in the government hospital for treatment and her condition was said to be stable.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 10:51 PM IST
17-Year-Old Boy Taken into Custody for Molesting 5 Year-Old Girl in Andhra Pradesh
Representative image.

Amaravati: A 17-year-old boy allegedly molested a five-year-old girl in Machilipatnam town in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Both the victim and the accused were neighbours, who lived at Arunodaya Colony, police said.

"We received a complaint from the girl's parents that the boy in conflict with the law had molested her.

Accordingly, we registered a case against the teenager, who is a student in the local college," the Station House Officer said over phone. The victim was admitted in the government hospital for treatment and her condition was said to be stable.

The boy in conflict with law has been taken into custody and an investigation begun into the incident.

