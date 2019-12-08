Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

17-year-old Burnt to Death Over Dowry Demand, Two Arrested

The teenager, who suffered 90 per cent burns, was early on Saturday admitted to GP Pant Hospital here, where she succumbed to her injuries.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
17-year-old Burnt to Death Over Dowry Demand, Two Arrested
Representative image.

Agartala: A 17-year old girl was allegedly set on fire and killed by her fiancé and his mother in south Tripura district, after her parents failed to cough up a dowry of Rs 50,000, a police officer said on Sunday.

The teenager, who suffered 90 per cent burns, was early on Saturday admitted to GP Pant Hospital here, where she succumbed to her injuries, he said.

Ajoy Rudra Pal (21) and his mother, Minati, were arrested, based on a complaint filed by the girl's family with Santirbazar police station in South Tripura, Officer-in-charge Narayan Chandra Saha said.

They would be produced before a local court in district headquarters Belonia, he said.

Explaining the sequence of events, Saha said, "Pal eloped with Shukla Choudhury, a resident of Khowai district, on October 28 and had sought to formalise their marriage on December 11.

"His mother, however, met the girl's parents on December 6 and allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from them. Shukla's parents could cough up only Rs 15,000, citing their poor financial condition."

Hours later, the 17-year-old was admitted to the hospital with 90 per cent burns, the officer said.

Pal, on his part, said the girl committed suicide, a claim refuted by her family.

"I was in the other room, when I heard Shukla screaming. I along with other villagers rescued her and rushed her to the hospital," Pal, a daily wager, told reporters before being whisked away by police.

Sabita Choudhury, the victim's mother, said Pal's mother had sought Rs 50,000.

"She was just 17-year-old, my elder daughter... She fled with Ajoy to his house, following which we decided that their marriage be solemnised. Pal's mother sought Rs 50,000, but we could gather only Rs 15,000. That night itself, I wanted to talk to my daughter, but Pal did not allow her.

"The next thing we know is that she has been admitted to a hospital with burn injuries," the victim's mother said.

Condemning the incident, Papia Datta, the president of BJP Mahila Morcha (women's wing) demanded "exemplary punishment for the culprits". "We condemn this heinous crime and seek exemplary punishment. Our party is holding campaigns across the state to create awareness on crimes against women," she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram