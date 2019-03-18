LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
17-year-old Dalit Girl Gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Blackmailed Over Video

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
17-year-old Dalit Girl Gang-raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Blackmailed Over Video
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Muzaffarnagar: A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by five youths in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Monday.

The accused also recorded a video of their actions, they said.

The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar's Phulat village under Ratenpuri police station on Sunday, they added.

According to a complaint lodged by the survivor's brother, she had gone to the fields to collect fodder for cattle when the accused raped her.

The five accused also threatened to make the video public if the girl reported the matter to anyone, the complaint said.

A case has been registered and three accused have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the remaining two, Station House Officer Kamal Singh Chouhan said.
