17-year-old Falls Off Crowded Mumbai Local Train After His Head Hits Electric Pole, Crushed to Death

Seventeen-year-old Zuber Siddique Shaikh was killed on his way home from his final SSC exam paper on Friday when he fell off the train after his head hit an electric pole. He was run over by the same Mumbai local he was travelling in.The incident happened near the Dockyard Road station when Shaikh was leaning out of a Panvel-bound train, reported the Hindustan Times. The teenager was returning to his house in Wadala.Shaikh had appeared for his SSC Geography exam on Friday at his school and left the exam centre around 1 pm after the completion of the exam. Then, he went to a mosque to offer his Friday prayers. After his prayers, he boarded the train for his home with four friends at 2:30 pm, Wadala Government Railway Police officers told HT.All five of them were leaning out of the train while it was in full motion. “When the train was about to reach Dockyard Road Station, Shaikh’s head hit the electric pole between two tracks and he fell down. As he fell, he came under the train and his right hand was crushed,” HT quoted one of the officials.When Shaikh fell off the moving train, his friends immediately raised an alarm and other commuters alerted the GRP. The GRP rushed to the spot only to find Shaikh dead. Shaikh’s right hand was “cut off” and he suffered major injuries as the train ran over him crushing his body.When Shaikh was taken to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. The deceased’s parents have been informed and a case of accidental death has been registered.