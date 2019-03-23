English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
17-year-old Falls Off Crowded Mumbai Local Train After His Head Hits Electric Pole, Crushed to Death
When Shaikh was taken to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. The deceased’s parents have been informed and a case of accidental death has been registered.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Seventeen-year-old Zuber Siddique Shaikh was killed on his way home from his final SSC exam paper on Friday when he fell off the train after his head hit an electric pole. He was run over by the same Mumbai local he was travelling in.
The incident happened near the Dockyard Road station when Shaikh was leaning out of a Panvel-bound train, reported the Hindustan Times. The teenager was returning to his house in Wadala.
Shaikh had appeared for his SSC Geography exam on Friday at his school and left the exam centre around 1 pm after the completion of the exam. Then, he went to a mosque to offer his Friday prayers. After his prayers, he boarded the train for his home with four friends at 2:30 pm, Wadala Government Railway Police officers told HT.
All five of them were leaning out of the train while it was in full motion. “When the train was about to reach Dockyard Road Station, Shaikh’s head hit the electric pole between two tracks and he fell down. As he fell, he came under the train and his right hand was crushed,” HT quoted one of the officials.
When Shaikh fell off the moving train, his friends immediately raised an alarm and other commuters alerted the GRP. The GRP rushed to the spot only to find Shaikh dead. Shaikh’s right hand was “cut off” and he suffered major injuries as the train ran over him crushing his body.
When Shaikh was taken to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. The deceased’s parents have been informed and a case of accidental death has been registered.
The incident happened near the Dockyard Road station when Shaikh was leaning out of a Panvel-bound train, reported the Hindustan Times. The teenager was returning to his house in Wadala.
Shaikh had appeared for his SSC Geography exam on Friday at his school and left the exam centre around 1 pm after the completion of the exam. Then, he went to a mosque to offer his Friday prayers. After his prayers, he boarded the train for his home with four friends at 2:30 pm, Wadala Government Railway Police officers told HT.
All five of them were leaning out of the train while it was in full motion. “When the train was about to reach Dockyard Road Station, Shaikh’s head hit the electric pole between two tracks and he fell down. As he fell, he came under the train and his right hand was crushed,” HT quoted one of the officials.
When Shaikh fell off the moving train, his friends immediately raised an alarm and other commuters alerted the GRP. The GRP rushed to the spot only to find Shaikh dead. Shaikh’s right hand was “cut off” and he suffered major injuries as the train ran over him crushing his body.
When Shaikh was taken to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. The deceased’s parents have been informed and a case of accidental death has been registered.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Don't Care if I'm Judged on Not Winning the IPL: Kohli
- Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Point of View on Nirbhaya Case
- Kangana Ranaut to Play Jayalalithaa in a Biopic on the Late Tamil Nadu CM
- IPL 2019 | #YourCallonCN: Which Team is Favourite, And Why?
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results