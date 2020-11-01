News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

17-year-old Girl Bleeds to Death in Andhra Pradesh as Man Slits Her Throat After Argument over 'Rejection'

Representative Image

Representative Image

Representative Image

A 17-year-old girl was killed on Sunday after a young man slit her throat following an argument in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The victim died on the spot.

The gruesome crime was reported near Saibaba temple in Visakhapatnam’s Gajuwaka area. The police said that the accused, who has been taken into custody, was miffed with the victim because she had "rejected him", NDTV reported.

The victim, Varalakshmi, was intercepted by Anil and an altercation between them ensued, following which he slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon.

Varalakshmi bled to death.

The latest data by the National Crime Records Bureau revealed that Andhra Pradesh contributes to 3.7% of India’s total cognizable criminal cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Besides, it is the eighth state in India to have recorded the highest crime rate in 2019.

Moreover, in terms of Special and Local Laws (SLL) cases, there has been a 46 % increase in cases booked by cops in 2019.


