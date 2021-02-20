17-year-old Girl Bludgeoned to Death with Hammer in Delhi's Rohini

A 17-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death after the accused, her friend paid her a visit to her house in Delhi's Begampur area in Rohini district. The 25-year-old suspect identified as Laik is on the run after the incident.

The victim was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a hammer after Laik visited her house on Friday evening. The victim's kin had gone to fetch some grocery items from the market at the time of the incident, the Police said. Later, Laik bolted the door from outside before fleeing the spot. they added

The police received a call from the hospital after the girl's parents rushed the teen to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

"Both the suspect and the victim's families were neighbours in Bawana. One year back the girl's family had shifted to Begampur. However, the suspect in the case kept visiting the family. We have constituted several teams to arrest Laik," said P.K. Mishra, DCP Rohini.

A murder case has been registered and further investigation is on, police added.