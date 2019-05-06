English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
17-year-old Girl Hangs Self in Delhi After Failing Class 12 Exams For the Third Time
After finding out that she had failed her exam yet again, the teen girl returned home, had a meal with her parents and later hung herself from a fan in her room.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after the CBSE announced Class 12 board exam results, a 17-year-old girl, who failed her Class XII exam for the third year in a row, allegedly committed suicide in the national capital on Friday.
After finding out that she had failed her exam yet again, the teen girl returned home, had a meal with her parents and later hung herself from a fan in her room in North East Delhi, said police.
“We don’t know for sure what had actually happened with regard to the exams. We only know that when she came out of the CBSE office, she told my wife that her paper was cancelled. It is possible that she had failed again and was afraid to tell us the truth. We don’t really know,” the girl’s father was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
The girl had reportedly failed in her Class XII boards in 2017 and got a compartment in 2018. She had dropped out of school last year and gave her compartment exam again this year.
The girl’s father told Indian Express that she was struggling with English. “To help her pass, I had enrolled her in English tuition classes for all of last year when she was out of school,” he said.
After finding out that she had failed her exam yet again, the teen girl returned home, had a meal with her parents and later hung herself from a fan in her room in North East Delhi, said police.
“We don’t know for sure what had actually happened with regard to the exams. We only know that when she came out of the CBSE office, she told my wife that her paper was cancelled. It is possible that she had failed again and was afraid to tell us the truth. We don’t really know,” the girl’s father was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
The girl had reportedly failed in her Class XII boards in 2017 and got a compartment in 2018. She had dropped out of school last year and gave her compartment exam again this year.
The girl’s father told Indian Express that she was struggling with English. “To help her pass, I had enrolled her in English tuition classes for all of last year when she was out of school,” he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
-
Sunday 05 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Elections 2019, 5th Phase: 'Confident We Will Get Majority, Modi Will Become PM' Says Rajnath Singh
Sunday 05 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 5: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Among key candidates in Fray
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In a First, Israel Has Responded to a Cyber Attack With an Air Strike on Hamas in The Gaza Strip
- Bollywood Actor John Abraham Announces New Film Based On the Isle of Man TT - Watch Video
- Campbell & Hope Soar into Record Books With Highest-ever Opening Stand in ODIs
- IWL 2019: Manisha Hat-trick Helps Gokulam Thump Rising Student's, Alakhpura Beat Hans
- Four Continents, One Passion - Players Excited About Women's T20 Challenge
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results