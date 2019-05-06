Take the pledge to vote

17-year-old Girl Hangs Self in Delhi After Failing Class 12 Exams For the Third Time

After finding out that she had failed her exam yet again, the teen girl returned home, had a meal with her parents and later hung herself from a fan in her room.

News18.com

Updated:May 6, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
17-year-old Girl Hangs Self in Delhi After Failing Class 12 Exams For the Third Time
Representative image.
New Delhi: A day after the CBSE announced Class 12 board exam results, a 17-year-old girl, who failed her Class XII exam for the third year in a row, allegedly committed suicide in the national capital on Friday.

After finding out that she had failed her exam yet again, the teen girl returned home, had a meal with her parents and later hung herself from a fan in her room in North East Delhi, said police.

“We don’t know for sure what had actually happened with regard to the exams. We only know that when she came out of the CBSE office, she told my wife that her paper was cancelled. It is possible that she had failed again and was afraid to tell us the truth. We don’t really know,” the girl’s father was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The girl had reportedly failed in her Class XII boards in 2017 and got a compartment in 2018. She had dropped out of school last year and gave her compartment exam again this year.

The girl’s father told Indian Express that she was struggling with English. “To help her pass, I had enrolled her in English tuition classes for all of last year when she was out of school,” he said.


