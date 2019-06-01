Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

17-Year-old Girl Killed as Elephant Enters House, Attacks Sleeping Family in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place late Friday night near Ramshama village on the outskirts of Badalkhol Wildlife Sanctuary, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Krishna Kumar Jadhav.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 6:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
17-Year-old Girl Killed as Elephant Enters House, Attacks Sleeping Family in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image (Getty Images)
Loading...
Jashpur: A 17-year-old girl was killed and her mother and younger sister were injured when an elephant attacked their house in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, a forest department official said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night near Ramshama village on the outskirts of Badalkhol Wildlife Sanctuary, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Krishna Kumar Jadhav.

The elephant destroyed a wall of the mud house of Vishwanath Chauhan and attacked the family when they were sleeping, Jadhav said.

Chauhan's daughter Lalita died on the spot while his wife Munni Bai and seven-year-old daughter Varsha sustained injuries, he said.

Police and forest personnel reached the spot after getting information about the incident, he said, adding that Munni Bai and Varsha were admitted to nearby Bagicha Health Centre. Both were out of danger, Jadhav added.

Elephant attacks have claimed four lives in Jashpur district in the past one month. On the night of May 28, a retired BSF jawan was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Tapkara.

On May 3, two villagers were killed in separate incidents in Kunkuri forest area.

Four herds of elephants are known to be roaming in Kunkuri, Tapkara, Narayanpur and Patthalgaon areas and forest personnel have been directed to keep a tab on their movement, the DFO said, adding that villagers too have been asked to stay alert.

Jashpur shares border with Odisha and Jharkhand, and the dense forest in this tri-junction area is a prime habitat of elephants.

Forest officials from Jharkhand and Odisha have been asked to share information about cross-border movement of elephants, Jadhav said.

Human-elephant conflict is common in thickly forested northern Chhattisgarh which comprises districts of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram