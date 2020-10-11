INDIA

17-year-old Raped for Over a Year by Neighbour in UP's Ballia, Efforts On to Nab Accused

An activist with her face covered as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus holds a placard during a protest against the rape. (AP)

Ballia (UP): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by her neighbour in a village here over the past one-and-a-half year, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered against the 20-year-old accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, they said.

“Mother of the Dalit girl on Saturday lodged a complaint with the police that for the past one-and-a-half year her 20-year-old neighbour was raping her 17-year-old daughter,” SHO of Revti police station Rajiv Singh said. “On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the 20-year-old man under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” he said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, Singh said. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

