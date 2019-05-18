Take the pledge to vote

17-Year-old Girl Raped in Jammu, Accused Arrested

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
Image for representation.
Jammu: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth here and the accused has been arrested, police said Saturday.

A family lodged a written complaint at police station Janipur Friday, alleging Karan Singh, a resident of Shivalik Puram, allegedly abducted their minor daughter and raped her in captivity, a police official said.

He said police lodged an FIR against the accused under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code, including 363 (kidnapping), 343 (wrongful confinement) and 376 (rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The medical examination of the girl was also conducted and she was later handed over to the family, the official said, adding the accused was arrested and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, a university student was allegedly abducted and injured by a youth who was stalking her in Samba district.

The girl was admitted in Kathua district hospital with cuts on her arms and other parts of the body and was later referred to Government Medical College hospital here for specialised treatment, officials said.

They said police has taken cognizance of the case and started investigations.

In her statement, the girl said she was abducted by the youth when she was heading to here residence from central university Vijaypur.

"He slapped me several times before pushing me into his vehicle and sped away. He tried to molest me and also used a blade to inscribe his name on my arms and other parts of the body before setting me free in Samba," the girl said adding he also tried to take her to a medical shop but the paramedic refused to treat her saying it is a police case.

She claimed that the accused took away her SIM cards as well.

"The girl, who is basically hailing from Kathua, was putting up with her relatives in Samba as she was perusing studies in the Central university. Her uncle took her home after the incident and accordingly she was admitted in the Kathua hospital," a police official said.

He said a police team from Vijaypur police station recorded her statement in Kathua hospital and further action is in progress.
