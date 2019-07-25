Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

17-Year-Old Held for Stabbing Friend to Death in Maharashtra's Thane

Atique Ansari (17), the victim, confronted the accused when the latter allegedly assaulted a woman as the two friends were walking down a road.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
17-Year-Old Held for Stabbing Friend to Death in Maharashtra's Thane
Image for representation.
Thane: A 17-year-old youth, who was out on bail, has been apprehended by Thane Police for allegedly killing his friend in a fit of rage, an official said Thursday. The incident took place in Bhiwandi in the district on the night of July 23, he said.

Atique Ansari (17), the victim, confronted the accused when the latter allegedly assaulted a woman as the two friends were walking down a road, said an official from Shantinagar police station.

Enraged, the accused (name not disclosed) allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Ansari in the chest several times, he said. Ansari died on the spot. The accused youth was detained following a complaint filed by the victim's mother.

He was produced before a magistrate who sent him to an observation home for juvenile delinquents for 20 days. The accused had been detained in 2018 in a case of murder and presently he was out on bail, another official said.

