17-year-old in MP 4th in Family to Get Infected from Coronavirus, 37 Active Cases in State so far
The state, as on Sunday, has 37 active COVID-19 cases, while two have died of the infection.
Representational image (Reuters)
A 17-year-old girl who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh is from a family in which three others were also infected, one of whom died, health officials said. The state, as on Sunday, has 37 active COVID-19 cases, while two have died of the infection.
"The 17-year-old girl belongs to the same family in which three others were infected with the novel coronavirus. One of them, a 65-year-old woman, died in Indore a few days ago," Ujjain district hospital's chief medical and health officer Dr Ansuiya Gavli said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Shares Taimur's Drawing During Quarantine, Calls Him in-House Picasso
- Everyone is Streaming More Than Ever, But it is Not Breaking The Internet: Why The Panic?
- Harassed and Beaten, Animal Lovers Desperately Try to Ensure Pets and Strays Survive the Lockdown
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Circus' to Return to Doordarshan After Ramayana and Mahabharat
- Top 5 Free Racing Games You Can Play at Home to Beat the Coronavirus Lockdown