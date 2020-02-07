17-year-old Kashmiri Boy Beaten to Death by Colleague in Jaipur
Basit, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, was allegedly thrashed by his fellow worker Aditya (22) in Harmara area on Wednesday night after the two had an argument.
Image for representation.
Jaipur: A 17-year-old Kashmiri boy, working with a catering firm, was allegedly beaten to death by his colleague here, police said on Friday.
Basit, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, was allegedly thrashed by his fellow worker Aditya (22) in Harmara area on Wednesday night after the two had an argument, they said.
Later, Basit's friends took him to a hospital where he died during treatment on Thursday night, said Station House Officer Ramesh Saini.
The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway, the officer added.
-
-
-
-
