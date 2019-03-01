LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
17-year-old Kerala Boy Dies After Jail Warden Beats Him Up for Teasing a Girl

According to police, Renjith was at home on February 14 when Vineeth, along with four of his relatives, reached there and beat him up.

Neethu Reghukumar | News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2019, 10:22 PM IST
Image used for representation.
Thiruvananthapuram: A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death by a jail warden in Kerala’s Kollam district for allegedly teasing a girl, the police said on Friday.

According to police, Renjith was at home on February 14 when Vineeth, along with four of his relatives, reached there and beat him up. Renjith fell unconscious and the incident ultimately led to his death about two weeks later.

The accused warden, identified as Vineeth, has been taken into custody. He had attacked Renjith alleging that he was following the girl and disturbing her mental peace.

An officer from Thekkumbhagam police station said the boy was undergoing treatment for a brain-related disorder. He was first rushed to the hospital and then to a medical college and private hospital in Trivandrum where he died on Thursday.

A case under section 302 of IPC has been registered against the accused, the police said.
