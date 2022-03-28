17-Year-Old Murders Ex-Boyfriend With Help of Lover, Buries Body in Jungle

With the arrest of a 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Raipur area of Dehradun, the Uttarakhand police claimed to have solved a murder case of a man.

The deceased was identified as Narendra alias Bunty whose body was found in a jungle in the Aamwala Tarla area of Dehradun. Bunty had gone missing on March 16 following which his family filed a missing complaint with the Dalanwala police station.

A 17-year-old girl had also gone missing at the same time from Raipur area. A complaint was lodged on March 20. Police soon began looking for the girl. They looked at CCTV footage from the area where she was last seen and distributed photos at bus stop and railway stations.

Police were able to locate the girl. When the girl was brought in for questioning by the police, they also got to know about her lover Akash. He too was called to the police station for questioning. It was during these sessions that the cops managed to unravel shocking details about Narendra.

She told the investigating officer that Narendra was her former boyfriend. She broke up with him a few months ago and met Akash on Facebook. They began a relationship and were planning to get married.

Narendra came to know about Akash and threatened the girl. She claimed that she tried to make him understand that she wasn’t in love with him but Narendra refused to accept it.

According to police, the girl and Akash then hatched a plan to get Narendra out of the way. She called Narendra to her house on March 16. Akash and the girl then strangulated him to death and buried his body in the jungle.

As per Narendra’s relatives, they had warned him about his growing obsession with the girl but he did not pay heed to them.

SHO Amarjeet Singh said that both the accused have been arrested, and Bunty’s body was located based on their inputs.

