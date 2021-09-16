17-Year-old Seeks Delhi High Court Order to Donate Liver to Ailing Father

A seventeen-year-old boy has filed a petition in the Delhi Court, seeking permission to donate liver to his father. The High Court has now issued notice to the Delhi government and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) over the petition.

The minor, in his petition, said that his father is suffering from an advanced stage of liver failure. He has sought an order from the court to the Delhi government and ILBS to allow him to donate his liver.

According to the petition, the mother and elder brother cannot donate their liver due to medical reasons, while the seventeen-year-old is not being permitted because he is a minor. The petition says that according to the government’s rule of Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules, 2014, a minor is not allowed to donate a living organ or tissue.

The Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences (ILBS) has been established by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi as an autonomous institute, under the Societies act.

The date for the next hearing is September 24.

