17-year-old Strangles Elder Sister for Being 'Friendly' with Boys in Maharashtra; Arrested

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his elder sister as he was apparently upset with her for mingling with other boys in their locality in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.The accused was angry with his 19-year-old sister for being friendly with boys in their locality in Valiv town. Some neighbours had also taunted his family over the woman's conduct, police inspector Bharat Jadhav said.The boy had earlier reprimanded his sister and even beaten her over the issue, Jadhav said.On Monday, when their parents went out for work, the boy allegedly strangled his sister to death with a 'dupatta', he said.The Valiv police later nabbed the boy and registered a case against him under IPC section 302 (murder), he said.The body was sent for postmortem, Jadhav said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.