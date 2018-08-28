English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
17-year-old Strangles Elder Sister for Being 'Friendly' with Boys in Maharashtra; Arrested
The accused was angry with his 19-year-old sister for being friendly with boys in their locality in Valiv town. Some neighbours had also taunted his family over the woman's conduct.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Palghar (Maharashtra): A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his elder sister as he was apparently upset with her for mingling with other boys in their locality in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
The accused was angry with his 19-year-old sister for being friendly with boys in their locality in Valiv town. Some neighbours had also taunted his family over the woman's conduct, police inspector Bharat Jadhav said.
The boy had earlier reprimanded his sister and even beaten her over the issue, Jadhav said.
On Monday, when their parents went out for work, the boy allegedly strangled his sister to death with a 'dupatta', he said.
The Valiv police later nabbed the boy and registered a case against him under IPC section 302 (murder), he said.
The body was sent for postmortem, Jadhav said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.
Also Watch
The accused was angry with his 19-year-old sister for being friendly with boys in their locality in Valiv town. Some neighbours had also taunted his family over the woman's conduct, police inspector Bharat Jadhav said.
The boy had earlier reprimanded his sister and even beaten her over the issue, Jadhav said.
On Monday, when their parents went out for work, the boy allegedly strangled his sister to death with a 'dupatta', he said.
The Valiv police later nabbed the boy and registered a case against him under IPC section 302 (murder), he said.
The body was sent for postmortem, Jadhav said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Fan’s ‘Saas-bahu Goals’ Comment on Katrina & His Mother’s Pic Leaves His Sister Arpita Blushing
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- OnePlus 6T Spotted on EEC Site; Expected to Launch Soon With Triple Camera Setup
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Detailed Specifications Leaked
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...