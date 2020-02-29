Take the pledge to vote

17-Year-Old Telangana Girl Raped, Set on Fire by Man After Proposal Rejected

She was alone at home when the incident took place, they said. Neighbours informed police about the incident.

PTI

Updated:February 29, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
Representative image.

Hyderabad: A man allegedly raped and set a 17-year-old girl afire in Suryapet district of Telangana after being warned not to harass her with his proposal, police said on Saturday. The girl, who received 50 per cent burns, is now undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital at Warangal and her condition is said to be stable.

The 21-year-old man, warned by elders aware of the matter not to harass her, allegedly went to her house on Friday night forcibly took her out to a bushy area nearby before raping and setting her ablaze.

Following a complaint by the girls father, a case on charges of attempt to murder, rape, and under relevant sections of POCSO Act has been registered.

Efforts were on catch the accused, police said.

