17-Year-Old Telangana Girl Raped, Set on Fire by Man After Proposal Rejected
She was alone at home when the incident took place, they said. Neighbours informed police about the incident.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A man allegedly raped and set a 17-year-old girl afire in Suryapet district of Telangana after being warned not to harass her with his proposal, police said on Saturday. The girl, who received 50 per cent burns, is now undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital at Warangal and her condition is said to be stable.
The 21-year-old man, warned by elders aware of the matter not to harass her, allegedly went to her house on Friday night forcibly took her out to a bushy area nearby before raping and setting her ablaze.
She was alone at home when the incident took place, they said. Neighbours informed police about the incident.
Following a complaint by the girls father, a case on charges of attempt to murder, rape, and under relevant sections of POCSO Act has been registered.
Efforts were on catch the accused, police said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Government Asks BAI for Health Update on Chinese Shuttlers Travelling for India Open
- Step Up 2 Star Robert Hoffman Shares Dance Tips with Ill Kids In India
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Confirmed to Launch on March 3, Death Replay Confirmed
- Big Bang Theory, Part 2? Scientists Have Discovered The Biggest Explosion in The Universe
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important