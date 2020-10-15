17-yr-old Commits Suicide Over Harassment In UP's Banda

The court sought the law ministry’s response after going through a statement by the World Health Organisation, which has declared virginity testing as unscientific, medically unnecessary and unreliable.

Banda (UP) Oct 15: A 17-year-old girl, who was distressed over repeated harassment by a relative, allegedly committed suicide in a village under Chilla Police Station, police said on Thursday. The minor was found hanging inside her home on Wednesday, SHO, Chilla Ramashray Singh said on Thursday.

On the complaint of the girl’s brother, a case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the relative, the SHO said. The matter was reported to police in September but the two sides reached an agreement, he said.

However, the harassment continued and the girl got fed up and decided to kill herself, the victim’s brother alleged in the complaint.

