17-yr-old Dalit Girl Raped by Friend's Acquaintance in UP, Accused Arrested

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped in a village in Ghosi area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday night when she was called by her friend near a primary school and the friend's acquaintance raped her, the victim's family said in their complaint to the police on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered against the two accused under relevant sections of IPC, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police said the rape accused and the victim's friend have been arrested.

Mau Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said the case will be taken to a fast-track court and it will be ensured that the accused is convicted.

