17-yr-old on Way to Fill Out Form for Scholarship Raped, Murdered in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, 2nd Case in 10 Days

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was found dead outside her village in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, raped and murdered after she had left home to fill out a scholarship application, police have said. This is the second such case from the district in 10 days after a 13-year-old was also raped and strangulated in the area.

Her mutilated body was found near a dry pond around 200 metres from her village falling under the Neemgaon police limits, they said, adding that she was killed with a sharp weapon.

There were injury marks on her neck with a part of her leg appearing to have been devoured by some stray animal, police said.

Superintendent of Police Satendra Kumar Singh told reporters that her post-mortem has confirmed rape.

According to her parents, she was a student of Class 12 and had gone to a neighbouring town on Monday to fill a scholarship form. When she did not return home, they informed the police.

Speaking to the media, her uncle said: "I really don't know what to say or whom to suspect. She left around 8.30 AM on Monday. We do not suspect anyone."

The SP said police teams under the supervision of the additional superintendent have been formed to work out the case. He said investigating teams have collected some vital clues and the killers will be arrested soon.

On August 15, a 13-year-old girl was raped and killed. Her body was found in a sugarcane field that belongs to one of the accused. Two men from her village have been arrested.

Her father alleged his daughter had been strangled, and had her eyes gouged out and her tongue cut off though police denied the same.