17-Yr-Old UP Girl Allegedly Molested, Thrown from 2nd Floor Home by 3 Men, Crime Caught on CCTV

In a shocking incident caught on camera, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly thrown off from the second floor of a building by three men who barged into her house in UP’s Mathura.

The incident took place in Chaatha area on Monday night after which the police lodged an FIR and arrested two of the three accused.

The 25-second footage shows the teen landing on the road after which some passers-by rush towards her as two men escape from the spot. The girl was first admitted to a government hospital but later moved to a private facility where doctors informed the family that her spine had broken due to the impact.

The teen’s father has named three men in a First Information Report (FIR) and accused them of stalking the girl for the past few months.

In his complaint, the father said he received a phone call from one of the men on Monday night asking to speak with his daughter. When he refused, the caller started abusing him. Soon after, three men barged into their house and first attempted to molest the girl and carry her away. When the family raised a hue and cry, they flung her from the second floor, the father complained.

Speaking on the incident SP (Rural) Shirish Chandra said, “A case has been registered against four people including Dileep, Kaushal, Avnish and one unknown person for attempt to murder and molestation. Two have been arrested and others will be nabbed soon.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here