Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

171 Hospitals De-empanelled, Rs 4.5 Crore in Penalties Imposed for Fraud under Ayushman Bharat

The NHA said the National Anti-Fraud Unit has detected suspect e-cards on the basis of algorithms developed internally by it and shared with states for due diligence and action.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
171 Hospitals De-empanelled, Rs 4.5 Crore in Penalties Imposed for Fraud under Ayushman Bharat
Image for representation.

New Delhi: A total 171 hospitals have been de-empanelled and penalties to the tune of Rs 4.5 crore have been imposed on hospitals for allegedly committed fraud and indulging in malcpractices under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, the apex body implementing it said on Friday.

FIRs have been lodged against six hospitals in Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, the National Health Authority said.

The NHA said the National Anti-Fraud Unit has detected suspect e-cards on the basis of algorithms developed internally by it and shared with states for due diligence and action.

It ruled out any possibility of a fake e-card being generated automatically by the system, saying the process requires a go-ahead by authorised persons based on supporting documents and final approval of the state health agency officials to not just create an e-card but also to add any additional family member.

"171 are already de-empanelled and the list of these hospitals is posted on PMJAY website http://www.pmjay.gov.in/de-empanelled. Penalties to the tune of more than INR 4.5 crore have also been levied on hospitals indulging in malpractices," the NHA said in a statement.

The cover provided under PM-JAY is Rs 5lakh per family and not Rs 5lakhper e-card. There is no package under PM-JAY scheme which is free for government. There are certain packages, especially abuse-prone packages, which are reserved for government hospitals by the state authorities, it said.

It was detected that private hospitals were performing these government reserved procedures and blocking/submitting the same under a different package name or as unspecified package.

According to the statement, cases of fraud were detected by NAFU in August 2019 and shared with Gujarat State Health agency which has disabled the cards and an FIR was lodged on November 8.

In Chhattisgarh, such cases were detected initially in May 2019 and the cards have been disabled.

In Madhya Pradesh, cases were detected in August 2019 and shared with state which has disabled the cards and the concerned hospital has been issued show-cause notice. Penalty has also been levied on TPA.

The cases in Punjab were detected in October 2019 and shared with state which has disabled the cards.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram