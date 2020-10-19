1,746 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Push UP's Tally To 4,56,865; Death Toll 6,685

Lucknow: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 6,685 on Monday with 27 more fatalities, while 1,746 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 4,56,865, officials said. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said in the past 24 hours, 3,093 patients have recovered from the disease and have been discharged. “Till now, 4,18,685 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged. The recovery rate of the state stands at 91.64 per cent,” Prasad said.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 31,495. Of the total active cases, 14,765 are in home isolation. He said 1,746 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours.

Noting that the positivity rate has come down, he said, “From March to May 31, the positivity rate was 3.3 per cent. In June it was 4.0 per cent. In July it was 4.2 per cent. “In August, the positivity rate was 4.6 per cent. In September, it was 4 per cent. In October, the positivity rate is 2.1 per cent,” he said. On Sunday, over 1.35 lakh people were tested for COVID-19, while so far, more than 1.31 crore people have been tested across the state.

Prasad said in order to tackle post-COVID complications, post-COVID care desk will be set up at all district hospitals and non-COVID hospitals. Orders in this regard have been issued, he said.

