Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

176 Cases Registered, Over 3,500 People Detained for Violating COVID-19 Lockdown in Delhi, Says Police

According to the data shared by the police, 176 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
176 Cases Registered, Over 3,500 People Detained for Violating COVID-19 Lockdown in Delhi, Says Police
People queue up for food in New Delhi during the 21-day lockdown. (Reuters)

Over 170 cases were registered and 3,531 people detained in the national capital on Sunday for violation of government orders during the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 176 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm.

A total of 3,531 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 388 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 782 movement passes have been issued, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A total of 51,602 people have been detained so far in the national capital for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, the police said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    904,615

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,224,940

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    253,823

     

  • Total DEATHS

    66,502

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres