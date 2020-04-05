176 Cases Registered, Over 3,500 People Detained for Violating COVID-19 Lockdown in Delhi, Says Police

Over 170 cases were registered and 3,531 people detained in the national capital on Sunday for violation of government orders during the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 176 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm.

A total of 3,531 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 388 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 782 movement passes have been issued, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A total of 51,602 people have been detained so far in the national capital for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, the police said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube