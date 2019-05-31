Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

17th Lok Sabha: Govt Makes Temporary Arrangements to Accommodate 350 Lawmakers

The new Lok Sabha has 300 MPs who have been elected for the first time to the Lower House, including cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani, Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans and Bengali actresses Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

PTI

Updated:May 31, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
17th Lok Sabha: Govt Makes Temporary Arrangements to Accommodate 350 Lawmakers
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted with a bouquet on his arrival for a Cabinet meeting at South Block, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: The government has made temporary arrangements to accommodate 350 MPs till the time they are allotted full-time official residences in Lutyens' Delhi, sources said on Friday.

Former MPs will have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha, according to rules.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union cabinet.

The BJP-led NDA government started its second term as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers of his council took oath of office Thursday.

"The government has made temporary arrangement for around 350 lawmakers till the time they are allotted full-time residence in Lutyens' Delhi," a source said.

Newly-elected members of parliament will not stay in five-star hotels this year until they get permanent accommodation, the source said.

In 2014, the government had faced flak after MPs were given temporary accommodation at premium city hotels.

"If a former MP does not vacate his or her official bungalow within one month of dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act are undertaken.

"Also, he or she may be charged for using accommodation as per market rates," they also said.

The new Lok Sabha has 300 MPs who have been elected for the first time to the Lower House, including cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani, Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans and Bengali actresses Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.

The last Lok Sabha, also known as the 16th Lok Sabha, had 314 MPs who were elected for the first time, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research.
