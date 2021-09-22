18 Cattle Smugglers Held With 104 Animals in Jharkhand’s Giridih District

The Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested 18 cattle smugglers and rescued 104 animals in the Giridih district. Bagodar Police in Giridih district busted 12 pickup vans illegally carrying 65 cows and 39 calves. The arrested were planning interstate smuggling of the animals, and the consignment was coming from Bihar. The 18 cattle smugglers, according to the police, hail from different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Police were tipped off about an interstate cattle-smuggling gang transporting the animals from Bihar to West Bengal. Under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Naushad Alam, the cops managed to stop and seize the incoming vehicles near GT Road Atka and Ghangari toll plaza of Bagodar police station area.

The SDPO, during a press conference at the Bagodar Police Station, said three pickup vans were seized at GT Road Atka, and nine from Ghangari toll plaza. Alam said that the cattle were stuffed inside the vehicles in poor conditions.

Inspector Dinesh Singh, Bagador Police Station in-charge Saroj Singh Choudhary and other officials were present at the press conference.

Police said that the rescued cows and calves have been sent to a cow shelter in Madhuban, while the arrested accused have been sent to police custody.

Alam further said an inspection campaign was started after they received secret information about the cattle smuggling. After these 12 vehicles were stopped, the drivers failed to show proper documents following which 18 people were nabbed. The SDPO said the arrested persons mainly include the drivers and helpers.

Driver Jitu Kumar (Ara), driver Neeraj Kumar (Bokaro Thermal), driver Manoj Yadav (Ara), Abhimanyu Kumar Singh (Bhojpur), Mohd Ali Ansari (UP), Vishal Kumar (UP), Nandkishore Yadav (Bhojpur), Anil Yadav (Bhojpur), businessman Dinesh Kumar Yadav (Petarwar), Mukesh Kumar Tiwari (Bhojpur) are among the 18 people who were involved in the cattle smuggling.

