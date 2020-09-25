18 Deaths, 2,024 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana authorities on Friday reported 18 more coronavirus fatalities as 2,024 fresh cases surfaced, taking the numbers to 1,273 deaths and 1,20,578 infections, according to a Health Department bulletin. Of the 18 deaths, two each were reported from Jind, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Karnal and Ambala, while one fatality each was recorded in Faridabad, Gurgaon, Rohtak, Panchkula, Bhiwani and Sirsa, the bulletin said.

Among the districts which reported the maximum cases were Gurgaon (279), Faridabad (221), Sonipat (186), Hisar (155), Kurukshetra (131), Panchkula (121) and Rewari (117). After the outbreak of the pandemic, over one lakh people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

Currently, there are 18,032 active cases in the state while 1,01,273 people have been discharged after recovery. As of Friday, the state has a recovery rate of 83.99 per cent, the bulletin said.

