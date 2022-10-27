18 Detonators, Wires Recovered from Bag at Jammu Railway Station, Police Launch Probe

As many as 18 detonators packed in two boxes were recovered from taxi stand at Jammu railway station on Thursday. The police got into alert mode after some people informed about an abandoned bag near the tax stand here. The dog squad and bomb disposal team also reached the site to conduct probe.

Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the boxes which has been seized, according to Senior Superintendent of Police GRP Arif Rishu.

“We recovered a bag near the taxi stand in Jammu Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in two boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the boxes. Materials have been seized,” Rishu said.

We recovered a bag near the taxi stand in Jammu Railway Station. Explosive materials packed in 2 boxes were found in the bag. 18 detonators and some wires were recovered. Around 500gm of wax-type material was packed in the box. Materials have been seized: SSP GRP Arif Rishu https://t.co/P8D6EX06aa pic.twitter.com/f6t2pezXy1 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district.

The joint operation was launched based on specific information received from the police regarding the infiltration of a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists through the Sudpura forward post in the Karnah area of Kupwara district, PTI reported.

Read all the Latest India News here