18 Die in UP's Aligarh After Consuming Spurious Liquor, Kin Allege Was Sold At Govt Licensed Shops

Eighteen people died in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh after consuming spurious liquor and it is said that the toll may rise further. Authorities have sealed five liquor stores in connection with the incident.

The deceased include four drivers of the gas bottling plant. The District Magistrate has ordered an inquiry into the matter. “Three separate cases have been registered in three police station areas in cases of deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. Six teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Police have started questioning by detaining four people,” said Aligarh SSP Kalanithi Naithani. Action will be taken against the accused under Gangster and NSA.

Meanwhile, the ADG has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each on the two absconding main accused Rishi Sharma and Vipin Yadav in this case.

In connection with the case, three officers including District Excise Officer Dheeraj Sharma have been suspended. About 500 licensed liquor shops in the district have been ordered to be shut for 24 hours.

Spurious liquor was being made in the district and was being sold via licensed liquor shops after getting them refilled in bottles.

“Samples of liquor being sold from the licensed liquor shops have been taken. So far action has been taken against five licensed shops and they have been sealed. Prima facie it appears that the liquor was being refilled in the bottles and then were sold from the licensed shops. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for examination,” Excise Officer Dheeraj Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased say that all the people have died due to drinking spurious liquor. They have also alleged that all those who had died by liquor, had purchased it from government licensed shops after which their condition deteriorated.

