18 Elephants Killed in Lightning Strikes in Assam's Nagaon, CM Sarma Takes Stock of Tragedy
18 Elephants Killed in Lightning Strikes in Assam's Nagaon, CM Sarma Takes Stock of Tragedy

The incident happened on Wednesday night at a hill in the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range in Nagaon, said a senior official.

As many as 18 elephants were killed in lightning strikes at a forest in Nagaon district of Assam, a senior Forest Department official said on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday night at a hill in the Kundoli proposed reserve forest in the Kathiatoli range, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Amit Sahay said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took stock of the deaths and asked Forest Minister Parimal Suklaba to rush to the site.

"The area is very remote and our team could reach there on Thursday afternoon. It was found that carcasses were lying in two groups. Fourteen were lying atop the hill and four were found at the bottom of the hill," he said.

The preliminary investigation found that the jumbos were killed due to electrocution caused by lightning last night, but the exact reason will be known only after post-mortem, which will be done on Friday, Sahay said.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:May 13, 2021, 19:40 IST