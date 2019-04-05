English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
18 Indian Fishermen Arrested for Poaching in Sri Lankan Waters
The Navy arrested the fishermen in the seas 16 nautical miles west of Point Pedro during a Naval patrol.
Representative Image (PTI)
Loading...
Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy has arrested at least 18 Indian fishermen and seized three dhows (vessel) for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters.
The Navy arrested the fishermen in the seas 16 nautical miles west of Point Pedro during a Naval patrol.
Eighteen Indian fishermen were arrested from Tamil Nadu for allegedly breaching the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and illegally fishing in Sri Lankan waters, the Navy said.
Three dhows used by them were also been taken into naval custody and brought to SLNS Uttara in Jaffna, Colombo Page reported.
After a medical test, the fishermen will be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for further investigation, the Navy Media Unit said.
In January 2018, Sri Lanka increased by over 100 times the fine on foreign vessels to deter them from fishing in its waters, amid the dispute over the frequent entry of Indian fishing trawlers into the country's maritime territory.
The main aim of the move is to prevent illegal fishing activities in the Sri Lankan waters and protect the fisheries and aquatic resources of the country's coastal belt.
The Navy arrested the fishermen in the seas 16 nautical miles west of Point Pedro during a Naval patrol.
Eighteen Indian fishermen were arrested from Tamil Nadu for allegedly breaching the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and illegally fishing in Sri Lankan waters, the Navy said.
Three dhows used by them were also been taken into naval custody and brought to SLNS Uttara in Jaffna, Colombo Page reported.
After a medical test, the fishermen will be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for further investigation, the Navy Media Unit said.
In January 2018, Sri Lanka increased by over 100 times the fine on foreign vessels to deter them from fishing in its waters, amid the dispute over the frequent entry of Indian fishing trawlers into the country's maritime territory.
The main aim of the move is to prevent illegal fishing activities in the Sri Lankan waters and protect the fisheries and aquatic resources of the country's coastal belt.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India, Pakistan and England Are Favourites for World Cup: Hafeez
- Keanu Reeves Trains With Navy SEAL and Automatic Rifles for 'John Wick 3,' See Video
- Game of Thrones: Inside the Star-Studded Final Season Premiere, See All Pics
- Skullcandy Push Review: Wireless Earbuds That Sound Fine, But Far Too Many Rough Edges
- TikTok Responds to Recent Madras High Court Request to Ban The Video App
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results