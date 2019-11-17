Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

18 Injured as Haridwar-bound Bus Overturns in Haryana's Yamunanagar

The accident took place when the bus was trying to avert a collision with a car near Bilaspur.

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Representative image.

Yamunanagar (Haryana): Eighteen passengers were injured when a bus carrying them from Kalka to Haridwar overturned in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place when the bus was trying to avert a collision with a car near Bilaspur.

The driver of the tourist bus was also injured in the incident, Bilaspur Police Station, SHO, Inspector Rakesh Kumar said.

Most of the passengers have been discharged after first aid.

