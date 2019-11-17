English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
18 Injured as Haridwar-bound Bus Overturns in Haryana's Yamunanagar
The accident took place when the bus was trying to avert a collision with a car near Bilaspur.
Representative image.
Yamunanagar (Haryana): Eighteen passengers were injured when a bus carrying them from Kalka to Haridwar overturned in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Sunday, police said.
The accident took place when the bus was trying to avert a collision with a car near Bilaspur.
The driver of the tourist bus was also injured in the incident, Bilaspur Police Station, SHO, Inspector Rakesh Kumar said.
Most of the passengers have been discharged after first aid.
