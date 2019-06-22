English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
18 Injured in Bus Accident in J&K's Kishtwar
Police said a bus on way from Kandni village to Kishtwar town turned turtle on the road at Fogmorh when the driver lost control on the wheel.
For Representation
Loading...
Jammu: Eighteen people were injured on Saturday in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.
Police said a bus on way from Kandni village to Kishtwar town turned turtle on the road at Fogmorh when the driver lost control on the wheel.
"Eighteen passengers were injured in this accident. All the injured were shifted to hospital, where attending doctors said they were stable," police said.
A.S.Rana, District Magistrate Kishtwar went to the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured passengers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Thursday 20 June , 2019 Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Film Opens Big, Earns Rs 20.21 Crore
- Katrina Kaif Performs Sheila Ki Jawani, Badshah Sings Mercy at Guptas' Star-Studded Auli Wedding
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
- India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results