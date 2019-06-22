Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

18 Injured in Bus Accident in J&K's Kishtwar

Police said a bus on way from Kandni village to Kishtwar town turned turtle on the road at Fogmorh when the driver lost control on the wheel.

IANS

Updated:June 22, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
18 Injured in Bus Accident in J&K's Kishtwar
For Representation
Loading...

Jammu: Eighteen people were injured on Saturday in a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Police said a bus on way from Kandni village to Kishtwar town turned turtle on the road at Fogmorh when the driver lost control on the wheel.

"Eighteen passengers were injured in this accident. All the injured were shifted to hospital, where attending doctors said they were stable," police said.

A.S.Rana, District Magistrate Kishtwar went to the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured passengers.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram