24 Killed as Bus Carrying Wedding Party Falls Into River in Rajasthan’s Bundi, Rescue Ops Underway
An eyewitness said the speeding vehicle fell into the Mej River near Papdi village. Soon after the accident, the locals rushed to rescue passengers and informed police about the same.
Rescue operation underway.
Jaipur: Twenty-Four passengers who were part of a wedding procession were killed while four others were injured after their bus fell into a river in Rajasthan’s Bundi district on Wednesday morning.
According to initial information, 28 people were on board the bus which was bound for Sawaimadhopur from Kota district. An eyewitness said the speeding vehicle fell into the Mej River near Papdi village. Soon after the accident, the locals rushed to rescue passengers and informed police about the same. Thirteen people died on the spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital, he added. The deceased include 11 men, 10 women and three children.
The injured were rushed to Lekhari government hospital from where the critically injured are being referred to a government hospital in Kota. However, rescue operation is underway.
