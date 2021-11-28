18 Killed During Funeral Procession as Vehicle Hits Truck in Bengal's Nadia District

At least 18 people were killed during a funeral procession when a vehicle carrying the remains of the dead rammed into a stationary truck in West Bengal's Nadia district early on Sunday, a police officer said. The victims included six women and a child, he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have condoled the loss of lives. A mini truck, carrying over 35 people and the bier, hit another stone-laden truck parked on one side of a state highway in Hanskhali around 3 am, killing 12 on the spot, the officer explained.

Six others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital or during treatment. Local people and the police shifted the injured to Shaktinagar General Hospital, where doctors, after examining their condition, referred the critical ones to another medical institution in Krishnanagar. According to the police officer, low visibility due to fog may have led to the accident.

One of those injured said he and others were heading to Nabadwip cremation ground from Chakdah when the accident took place. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee wrote, "Heartbroken to hear about the road accident in Nadia." "I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. May God give them the strength to get past this difficult time," she said. The CM further promised to provide necessary assistance to the families of the victims.

Shah, too, prayed for strength and well-being of the grieving families. "The road accident in Nadia district of West Bengal is saddening. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," he tweeted.

