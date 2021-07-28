18 Killed in Barabanki Road Accident, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed in a road accident in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh. The injured will be given Rs 50000 each, according to the PMO. At least 18 passengers were killed and 25 injured on Tuesday night on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway in the Ramsanehighat police station area of Barabanki after a truck rammed into a stationary double decker bus.

PM @narendramodi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Barabanki. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) announced in a tweet.

जनपद बाराबंकी के रामसनेहीघाट क्षेत्र में घटित सड़क हादसे में लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है।मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 28, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and offered his condolences to the bereaved families in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM Yogi Adityanath and discussed about all necessary arrangements for the injured.

A Volvo bus with the number UP 22 T 7918 was going from Haryana to Bihar and it was standing on the road side along Lucknow-Ayodhya highway due to some technical malfunction. A speeding truck hit the stationary bus from behind. The bus was carrying a total of 100 passengers.

All the dead were residents of various districts of Bihar. So far, only 12 of the 18 dead have been identified. Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to the Lucknow Trauma Center, while others are receiving treatment at the Barabanki hospital. As per sources, authorities fear an increase in the death toll.

The district administration of Barabanki has issued a helpline number 9454417464. The relatives and family members of the deceased and injured passengers can contact this number to get details.

“The double-decker bus had to park on the road-side as its axle broke down. While the bus was standing on the roadside a speeding truck hit it from behind. The injured were rushed to the hospital with help from the locals in the area,” said SN Sabat, Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow Zone.

