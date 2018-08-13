English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
18 Killed, Transport Links Cut as Rains Batter Himachal Pradesh
The state government has released Rs 96.50 crore for relief and rescue operations following loss of human life and the property, he added.
People clear debris as a vehicle gets trapped following heavy monsoon rainfall at Bhunter in Kullu on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Shimla: Six national highways were among 923 roads closed due to landslides during heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, a state government official said on Monday.
The state government has released Rs 96.50 crore for relief and rescue operations following loss of human life and the property, he added.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Vineet Chawdhry disclosed this while presiding over a review meeting on the damage caused due to the rains. The chief secretary directed all deputy commissioners to see that educational institutes were closed on August 14 for the safety of students in view of predictions of inclement weather.
At least 18 people were killed in different areas of Himachal Pradesh due to incessant rains since yesterday evening, according to officials.
The Manali national highway was blocked due to constant landslides, an official said. In Kangra district, traffic was affected on 85 roads while the Pathankot-Mandi road was cleared for light vehicles and the people stranded in Lambagaon were being rescued, officials said.
Adequate men and machinery were deployed to restore the roads, water and electric supply and funds were released to DCs and concerned departments and there was no shortage of essential commodities, the chief secretary said in the meeting.
People clear debris to bring out vehicles trapped under landslides following heavy monsoon rainfall in Shimla on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Traffic movement was brought back to normal in Shimla and electric supply restored in all the areas by evening, an official said. In Hamirpur district, two casualties were reported in Bhoranj area due to landslips.
Meanwhile, the deputy commissier of Solan informed the meeting that there were eight casualties reported from the district.
In all, 102 roads were damaged in the district out of which traffic was restored on 62, officials said. The Kumarhatti-Nahan road was also been reopened for light vehicles.
In Bilaspur district, the Swarghat national highway and Bilaspur-Shimla road were reopened for traffic while work on restoring the interior roads was in progress, officials said.
In Kinnaur district, Maling Nallah and Skibba roads were restored. The road to Sangla valley where a few tourists are stranded was also expected to be opened soon.
In Lahaul-Spiti district, Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu road was blocked due to landslide and Meling-Kaza road was restored.
One casualty was reported in Mandi district and the vehicular traffic was suspended on the main road near Hanogi on national highway-21. Two persons have been killed in Kangra district, a district official said.
Also Watch
The state government has released Rs 96.50 crore for relief and rescue operations following loss of human life and the property, he added.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Vineet Chawdhry disclosed this while presiding over a review meeting on the damage caused due to the rains. The chief secretary directed all deputy commissioners to see that educational institutes were closed on August 14 for the safety of students in view of predictions of inclement weather.
At least 18 people were killed in different areas of Himachal Pradesh due to incessant rains since yesterday evening, according to officials.
The Manali national highway was blocked due to constant landslides, an official said. In Kangra district, traffic was affected on 85 roads while the Pathankot-Mandi road was cleared for light vehicles and the people stranded in Lambagaon were being rescued, officials said.
Adequate men and machinery were deployed to restore the roads, water and electric supply and funds were released to DCs and concerned departments and there was no shortage of essential commodities, the chief secretary said in the meeting.
People clear debris to bring out vehicles trapped under landslides following heavy monsoon rainfall in Shimla on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Traffic movement was brought back to normal in Shimla and electric supply restored in all the areas by evening, an official said. In Hamirpur district, two casualties were reported in Bhoranj area due to landslips.
Meanwhile, the deputy commissier of Solan informed the meeting that there were eight casualties reported from the district.
In all, 102 roads were damaged in the district out of which traffic was restored on 62, officials said. The Kumarhatti-Nahan road was also been reopened for light vehicles.
In Bilaspur district, the Swarghat national highway and Bilaspur-Shimla road were reopened for traffic while work on restoring the interior roads was in progress, officials said.
In Kinnaur district, Maling Nallah and Skibba roads were restored. The road to Sangla valley where a few tourists are stranded was also expected to be opened soon.
In Lahaul-Spiti district, Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu road was blocked due to landslide and Meling-Kaza road was restored.
One casualty was reported in Mandi district and the vehicular traffic was suspended on the main road near Hanogi on national highway-21. Two persons have been killed in Kangra district, a district official said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
- I Have Something in Common With Obama, Modi, And Tendulkar. But My Grandma Hates it.
- Not Janhvi Kapoor, Sister Khushi Steals the Show at Dhadak Success Bash; See Pics
- NASA Blasts Off Historic Parker Solar Probe for Closest Encounter With the Sun Yet
- 'Wars Taught Me Recycling': Meet the 89-Year-Old Grandmother Who's Turning Torn Saris into Bags
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...