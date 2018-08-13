18 Killed, Transport Links Cut as Rains Batter Himachal Pradesh

Six national highways were among 923 roads closed due to landslides during heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday, a state government official said on Monday.The state government has released Rs 96.50 crore for relief and rescue operations following loss of human life and the property, he added.Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Vineet Chawdhry disclosed this while presiding over a review meeting on the damage caused due to the rains. The chief secretary directed all deputy commissioners to see that educational institutes were closed on August 14 for the safety of students in view of predictions of inclement weather.At least 18 people were killed in different areas of Himachal Pradesh due to incessant rains since yesterday evening, according to officials.The Manali national highway was blocked due to constant landslides, an official said. In Kangra district, traffic was affected on 85 roads while the Pathankot-Mandi road was cleared for light vehicles and the people stranded in Lambagaon were being rescued, officials said.Adequate men and machinery were deployed to restore the roads, water and electric supply and funds were released to DCs and concerned departments and there was no shortage of essential commodities, the chief secretary said in the meeting.People clear debris to bring out vehicles trapped under landslides following heavy monsoon rainfall in Shimla on Monday. (PTI Photo)Traffic movement was brought back to normal in Shimla and electric supply restored in all the areas by evening, an official said. In Hamirpur district, two casualties were reported in Bhoranj area due to landslips.Meanwhile, the deputy commissier of Solan informed the meeting that there were eight casualties reported from the district.In all, 102 roads were damaged in the district out of which traffic was restored on 62, officials said. The Kumarhatti-Nahan road was also been reopened for light vehicles.In Bilaspur district, the Swarghat national highway and Bilaspur-Shimla road were reopened for traffic while work on restoring the interior roads was in progress, officials said.In Kinnaur district, Maling Nallah and Skibba roads were restored. The road to Sangla valley where a few tourists are stranded was also expected to be opened soon.In Lahaul-Spiti district, Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu road was blocked due to landslide and Meling-Kaza road was restored.One casualty was reported in Mandi district and the vehicular traffic was suspended on the main road near Hanogi on national highway-21. Two persons have been killed in Kangra district, a district official said.