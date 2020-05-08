18 Migrant Workers Travelling Back Home Injured After Truck Turns Turtle in UP

Migrant labourers on their way home to Kaushambi District in Uttar Pradesh from a quarantine center were injured in a road accident.

The accident took place early on Friday morning when the pick-up truck in which the migrants were travelling in turned turtle after the driver lost control near Selraha under Manjhanpur police station.

They had been travelling back from the Ajhuva Quarantine centre, and 18 migrants were injured in the incident.

The police reached the spot of the accident, and took all injured to the hospital with assistance from nearby village residents.

The conditions of six of these migrants is reported to be critical. Those seriously injured have been referred to Prayagraj. Police has also informed the affected migrants' families of the mishap.

The migrant workers had come back from Kalyan in Maharashtra after travelling for four days in a truck.

The truck was stopped on Thursday evening near Kanwar border and the travellers were sent to a quarantine centre for the night.

On Friday morning the migrants were told they can move ahead to their houses after which they started walking towards their destination.

While on their way they asked for help from a pick-up truck driver who let them all board for their journey ahead. But when the truck reached Selraha, the driver lost the control of the vehicle.

Previously on Wednesday night, a migrant labourer couple in Lucknow was crushed to death while their two kids were critically injured after they were hit by an unknown vehicle on Shaheed Path in Lucknow.

The family was headed to Chattisgarh on a bicycle after they allegedly ran out of resources due to the lockdown.