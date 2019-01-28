18-month-old Baby Dies After Falling from Escalator at Bengaluru Metro Station

An 18-months-old toddler died on Monday after she fell from an escalator at Bengaluru’s Srirampura metro station.The incident happened on Sunday at 8:15 pm when baby Hasini slipped from her grandfather’s arm and fell in between the railing of the escalator.The CCTV footage of the incident shows an elderly couple walking towards the escalator leading to the platform. After getting on to the escalator, the child slipped from her grandfather’s embrace.She was immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health and put on ventilation. She was the referred NIMHANS where she succumbed to her injuries.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.