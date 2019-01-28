LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

18-month-old Baby Dies After Falling from Escalator at Bengaluru Metro Station

The CCTV footage of the incident shows an elderly couple walking towards the escalator leading to the platform. After getting on the escalator, the baby slipped from her grandfather’s embrace.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:January 28, 2019, 9:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
18-month-old Baby Dies After Falling from Escalator at Bengaluru Metro Station
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Bengaluru: An 18-months-old toddler died on Monday after she fell from an escalator at Bengaluru’s Srirampura metro station.

The incident happened on Sunday at 8:15 pm when baby Hasini slipped from her grandfather’s arm and fell in between the railing of the escalator.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows an elderly couple walking towards the escalator leading to the platform. After getting on to the escalator, the child slipped from her grandfather’s embrace.

She was immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health and put on ventilation. She was the referred NIMHANS where she succumbed to her injuries.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram