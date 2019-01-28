English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
18-month-old Baby Dies After Falling from Escalator at Bengaluru Metro Station
The CCTV footage of the incident shows an elderly couple walking towards the escalator leading to the platform. After getting on the escalator, the baby slipped from her grandfather’s embrace.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Bengaluru: An 18-months-old toddler died on Monday after she fell from an escalator at Bengaluru’s Srirampura metro station.
The incident happened on Sunday at 8:15 pm when baby Hasini slipped from her grandfather’s arm and fell in between the railing of the escalator.
The CCTV footage of the incident shows an elderly couple walking towards the escalator leading to the platform. After getting on to the escalator, the child slipped from her grandfather’s embrace.
She was immediately rushed to Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health and put on ventilation. She was the referred NIMHANS where she succumbed to her injuries.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
