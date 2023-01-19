18-month-old Girl Mauled to Death by Wild Wolf in UP's Sultanpur

An 18-month-old girl was mauled by a wild wolf in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in a Chakmusi village under Baldirai police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

The minor, Preeti, was sleeping with her family in a tent on the ground of a primary school when the wild wolf took her away, sub-inspector (Baldirai) Chandrashekhar said.

When the girl’s father Sandeep woke up sometime in the night, he found that his daughter was missing, he said.

Following this, the family searched for the minor and some villagers found a wolf feeding on the girl’s body, police said The wolf ran away after seeing the villagers, they said, adding the family members have taken the body to their hometown in Ambedkar Nagar.

Further investigations are underway, the officer said.

