18-Month-Old Run Over By School Van in Tamil Nadu

The tragedy occurred as the driver started the van without noticing the child, Subiksha, who had come in front of the vehicle after her sisters boarded it at Thillaiyadi.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2018, 7:52 AM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creative)
Nagapattinam: An 18-month old girl child was crushed to death by a school van that was leaving after picking up her two elder sisters from their house near here today, police said.

The tragedy occurred as the driver started the van without noticing the child, Subiksha, who had come in front of the vehicle after her sisters boarded it at Thillaiyadi.

The toddler, who has apparently followed her sisters, came under the front wheel of the van and died on the spot, police said. Subikshas father, who came to help his two other daughters to board the van, too did not notice her.

A case had been registered and the driver of the van arrested, police added.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
