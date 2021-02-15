News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»18-month-old Toddler Bitten by Stray Dogs in MP Dies During Treatment
1-MIN READ

18-month-old Toddler Bitten by Stray Dogs in MP Dies During Treatment

Image for representation

Image for representation

The toddler died while she was undergoing treatment for multiple bites of some stray dogs at the government medical college and hospital, Madhotal police station Incharge Reena Pandey said.

An 18-month-old girl who was bitten by stray dogs on Saturday while she was playing outside her house here in Madhya Pradesh, succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital on Monday, police said. The toddler died while she was undergoing treatment for multiple bites of some stray dogs at the government medical college and hospital, Madhotal police station Incharge Reena Pandey said.

The deceased girl, identified as Deepali, was playing outside her house in Kathonda locality when some strays bit her, inflicting severe injuries to her stomach, she said. "On hearing Deepali's cries, her mother rescued her from the canines," Pandey said.

The toddler's body has been handed over to her family members after postmortem.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...