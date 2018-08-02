18 Out of 20 Multiplexes Raided in Hyderabad Found Guilty of Charging Over MRP for Food and Drinks

Cracking the whip on cinema theatres and multiplexes for overcharging for food and beverages, authorities raided 20 establishments in Hyderabad on Thursday.According to officials of the legal metrology department, 18 of the 20 multiplexes raided were found to be violating rules and 54 cases have been registered against them.The action was taken after the department received several complaints. In July, it had issued orders making it mandatory for cinema halls to sell water bottles, other beverages and food items as per MRP from August 1.The department also instructed the cinema owners that open food items, like popcorns or drinks must have details like weight, quantity, manufacturing date, expiry and MRP printed on them.According to officials, the first violation will result in booking of a case and Rs 25,000 penalty. The penalty would increase to Rs 50,000 in case of a second violation. Violating rules for the third time could attract a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and imprisonment of six months.Cinema halls have also been asked to display toll free number 180042500333 and WhatsApp number 7330774444 for Consumer complaints.The raids are likely to continue on Friday and will also be done across the state in coming days.