18 Policemen Suspended After Murder Accused Shot Dead Inside UP Courtroom

Bijnore: A day after a murder accused was shot dead inside a courtroom here, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday said it has suspended 18 police officials.

A senior Bijnore Police source told IANS, "Yes, 18 policemen have been suspended over the killing of a murder accused inside the court room."

According to UP Police, Shahnawaz Ansari, accused of killing two people, was shot dead by three men inside the court.

The shooting happened on Tuesday afternoon as the prisoner, was being produced in front of the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Bijnore district court.

As per sources, the three accused took out their pistols inside the court room and shot Ansari.

During the shooting of the accused the Judge and others present inside the court room had to take cover.

However, all three attackers were chased and arrested by policemen present inside the court.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.