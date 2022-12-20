18-year-old Abducted by Ex-lover in Front of Her Father in Telangana | On Video

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by four people in front of her father in in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana on Tuesday morning.

The purported video shows the four people forcibly taking the woman in a car and driving off as her father makes an unsuccessful attempt to rescue her. He later alleged that the accused had beaten him before abducting the woman.

#WATCH | Telangana: An 18-year-old girl was kidnapped in front of her father when they were returning to their house after visiting a temple, in the Sircilla district(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/GYedm9jkHJ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

The incident occurred in Moodepalle village in Chandurthi mandal of the district at around 5.30 am when the woman, a college student, and her father were proceeding to a temple, as per the police.

A complaint was lodged with the police by the victim’s father alleging that he was beaten up by the gang before his daughter was kidnapped. One of the accused was from the girl’s village, he said.

“Case registered and we’re making all efforts to trace them. Four people are involved in the incident. The girl had eloped with her lover in the past. Now as she has become an adult, he (her lover) might have taken her. Three teams formed to nab them," Vemulawada DSP, Nagendra Chary was quoted as saying by ANI.

The suspect (24) had reportedly eloped with the teen a few months back but they were counselled by the police and she returned to her parents, as per officials.

On Monday, the suspect came to know that the woman’s marriage was fixed with another person, following which he hatched a plot with his friends to abduct her.

(With agency inputs)

